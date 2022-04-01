Water deliveries to resume in Sachs Harbour, no fuel found in water source

Homes in Sachs Harbour are once again getting water deliveries after the community went without for over a week, and some households had to rely on bottled water and other sources of potable water.

On March 23rd, after signs of fuel contamination were found in some trucked water, people in the community were asked to switch to bottled water and other sources if they'd had a water delivery since March 21.

A typical community water truck. Water delivery in Sachs Harbour was paused in the community March 23 after signs of contamination in some water deliveries. The health department haven't identified how the water may have been contaminated except to say it wasn't from the community water source. (Courtesy of the GNWT)

Since then, community's main water truck has been cleaned and disinfected and water from the source has been tested and cleared for consumption.

In a brief email to CBC on March 31th, a spokesperson for department of health said test of samples received from the community's water source didn't show any signs of contamination.

But there has been no explanation as to why signs of fuel were found in some trucked water.

People in homes affected by the possibly contaminated water have been asked to have their water tanks drained, cleaned and refilled.

Until then, those residents should continue to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, oral hygiene and infant care.

The department of health said the hamlet of Sachs Harbour has been supplying bottled water to affected homes.