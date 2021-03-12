Northern News Services bought by B.C.-based Black Press Media

Northern News Services Limited, often referred to as NNSL, has been bought by B.C.-based Black Press Media.

Black Press owns several community newspapers and news websites in B.C., Alberta and Yukon, according to a joint news release issued Friday.

NNSL publishes two newspapers weekly in Yellowknife, along with the Hay River Hub, Inuvik Drum, Kivalliq News, Nunavut News and News/North. News/North has been in publication for 75 years.

The deal, which is set to close on March 31, means Black Press will own all of NNSL's community newspapers and two news sites, NNSL.com and Nunavutnews.com, based in Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Black Press also announced it's buying Canarctic Graphics, a full-service commercial printer based in Yellowknife.

Rick O'Connor, president and CEO of Black Press Media, says the company's experience with northern newspapers has been "favourable" since it bought Yukon News in 2013.

"We are very pleased to purchase these companies from the estate of company founder, Jack (Sig) Sigvaldason," O'Connor said in a statement.

"We look forward to supporting these newspapers, their associated digital operations and printing plant, as we move forward out of the pandemic."

NNSL president 'confident'

Black Press Media operates 80 community newspapers and news websites in Western Canada, and nine daily newspapers and news websites in Washington state, Alaska and Hawaii. Black Press also owns Central Web, which prints many newspapers and magazines in Edmonton and Calgary, including the tourism publications produced by NNSL.

"These papers and digital platforms provide an extremely valuable service across the North, connecting audiences and advertisers alike," said O'Connor.

"We are impressed with the NNSL Media operation and staff and look forward to partnering with them in the years ahead."

Karen Sigvaldason, president of NNSL Media and Canarctic, said she's assured the company's traditions will continue with Black Press.

"My father, Sig, believed passionately in the strong role of NNSL and Canarctic in serving the people of the North," Sigvaldason said in the joint news release.

"I am confident that Black Press Media will continue that tradition."

David Black, Black Press chairman and majority owner, says its newest acquisitions are a good "fit" with their print and digital strategy.

"We are very pleased to acquire these community newspapers and printing operation."