COVID-19 outbreak declared at Yellowknife's N.J. Macpherson School

A person connected to N.J. Macpherson School in Yellowknife tested positive for COVID-19 without obvious source of infection. The school is now the first in the N.W.T. to be closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Final lab testing is pending, but the Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola said four probable cases are closely linked to the case, in a statement late Saturday night.

Public exposure risk has been identified and an outbreak is now being declared at the elementary school that is part of Yellowknife Education District No. 1.

Child and youth extra-curricular activities in the city are suspended until further notice, Dr. Kandola said.

Anyone who was at N.J. Macpherson during regular hours from April 26-29 is asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

The school will move to remote learning starting Monday for the same time period.

Those connected to the school who have received both vaccinations at least two weeks ago can safely work if no one in the household has symptoms or has been identified (i.e. received a phone call from the chief public health office). If you have not been asked to go and get tested, said public health, you do not need to do so at this time.

A public exposure notice has been issued for anyone who was at:

Quiznos Restaurant on Thursday, April 29, between 6:15 and 7:15.

The new positive case brings the number of confirmed positive cases in Yellowknife to seven.

Last week, the public learned five of the previous six cases were the B117 variant, which originated in the U.K.

The chief public health office said then that all new infections in the capital would be treated as variants of concern until confirmed otherwise.