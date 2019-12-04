Yellowknife city council censures councillor for racially charged comments

Yellowknife city councillor Niels Konge was formally censured by his colleagues Monday night.

This comes after the City of Yellowknife's integrity commissioner found Konge had violated the council's code of ethics when, over the course of two meetings, he compared COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the challenges faced by local business owners to racial segregation and the Sixties Scoop.

The comments prompted six different complaints.

Konge has apologized for what he said, and said he never intended to hurt anybody.

During Monday's city council meeting, Mayor Rebecca Alty said Konge should be censured for breaching the code of ethics.

"The comments, while not intended to be racist, present a casual racism that cannot be tolerated by the City of Yellowknife," said Alty. "I accept his apologies and appreciate that he is also willing to learn through anti-racism training.

"I do feel that a censure is an important statement by council that sets the standards for debates that we all need to strive to achieve and hold each other accountable for, and what our institution stands for."

Coun. Shauna Morgan also spoke in favour of the censure, which she said draws a fair distinction between the nature of the inappropriate comments and the character of the person who said them.

"It's important to keep in mind that this is not about labelling people as racist or anything like that," she said. "The idea is just to identify when something inappropriate is done and just say that the action is not appropriate. And I think that's the idea of this censure."

Morgan said she is also looking forward to the anti-racism training city councillors will be taking later this year.

Censuring Konge was not a unanimous decision — Coun. Steve Payne spoke against the motion, saying he did not believe Konge's comments were meant to be malicious.

"We come out here week after week and we speak to certain things and we speak to everything that is happening in town, and we are put under pressure," he said. "And sometimes we misspeak ... All of us are here for the public, and there's not an ounce of me that thinks that there was any negative intent on Coun. Konge's behalf."

The motion passed with all but Payne in favour, and Alty delivered the censure immediately afterwards.

Konge himself did not speak to the issue during the council meeting.