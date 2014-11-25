Yellowknife councillor violated ethics code by comparing vaccine mandate to racial segregation

A report by the City of Yellowknife's integrity commissioner has found councillor Niels Konge violated the council's Code of Ethics when he compared COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the plight of local business owners to racial segregation and the Sixties Scoop.

Konge made the controversial comments during two separate committee meetings last fall.

On Sept. 27, during a committee meeting regarding a proposed site for a temporary day shelter, Konge compared the struggle of local business owners to the Sixties Scoop.

"I think that the struggle that the homeless people are going through, the business community, the small business community in Yellowknife, is very much feeling that same struggle in terms of survival everyday right now during COVID," he said.

"They're getting shut down by forces way beyond them, kind of like the Sixties Scoop."

A little over a month later, on Nov. 1, during a committee debate about a proposed proof-of-vaccine mandate at city facilities, Konge compared the policy to the historical segregation of Black people.

He said similar proof-of-vaccine policies from the government of the Northwest Territories were creating "classes of people."

"I don't think we have to go back very far and there (were) people in Canada who would sit at the front of the bus, and they weren't allowed to sit there. It wasn't for them. And I think we're doing the same thing here," Konge said.

Konge later apologized for both comments and said he never intended to hurt anyone.

Comments 'inappropriate'

The comments prompted six different complaints from residents to integrity commissioner, Sheldon Toner.

In his report, first reported by Cabin Radio, Toner found that Konge's comments were "inappropriate" and reflected "insensitivity to historical wrongs inflicted on groups based on race and ethnic origin."

"Member Konge spoke fearlessly and in good faith on contentious public issues, however, he made not one but two errors of judgment. The second breach was preventable after the first. The damaging impact of making the comparisons may have been inadvertent but it was foreseeable," Toner writes.

Yellowknife integrity commissioner Sheldon Toner received six different complaints regarding Konge's comments. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

He found that Konge violated Yellowknife's Council Code of Ethics bylaw for failing "to treat every person with dignity, understanding, and respect."

The report is set to be discussed at Monday's council meeting. It's up to council members to decide if Konge should be censured for the violation.

Konge has not responded to CBC's request for comment on the report's findings.