Indigenous NHL alumni in Yukon with a positive message for youth

Scottie James-Shepherd, a ninth grade student at Ghuch Tla Community School in Carcross, Yukon, says a dream came true for him this week.

"Me and my brother, we have been into hockey ever since we were little. We have had family members in hockey, and I have always wanted to meet an NHL player," he said.

On Wednesday, James-Shepherd and his fellow students didn't just get to meet some NHL players — they spent some time with them, and even played a bit of floor hockey.

Eight Indigenous NHL alumni hockey players are traveling to visit youth in communities across Yukon this week. The players include Bryan Trottier, John Chabot, Reggie Leach, Arron Asham, Blair Atcheynum, Jamie Leach, J.S. Aubin, and Ric Nattress.

This is the second year the Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN) has hosted the Indigenous Alumni Tour.

"We are always dealing with, unfortunately, a lot of negative stuff from day to day — and sometimes the kids just need a little break from maybe the reality they have in their own life," says CYFN Grand Chief Peter Johnston.

He says the message that the NHL players bring to the youth is genuine.

"It's very important that we support our youth. They give them positive experiences, but also that positive message," said Johnston.

He says CYFN's mandate is "together today for our children tomorrow" — and the NHL alumni tour fits perfectly.

'Life is all choices'

Reggie Leach said he loves coming north on the tour to inspire young people to follow their dreams and make the right choices in life.

"Most of us, we were all poor, we didn't have money — and [it's] just to come out and talk to these young kids and let them know that you can be successful as long as you go to school get an education," he said.

"We always tell the kids, you can do anything you want, if you want to. And for yourself, life is all choices — and I always say to them that whatever choice you make, you own that choice, good or bad."

Leach is a winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is given annually to the most valuable player in the NHL during the Stanley Cup playoffs. He played in the NHL for thirteen seasons, through the 1970s and '80s.

In Carcross on Tuesday, the hockey players were treated to a performance of Tlingit singing and dancing by some of the children.

"I think it's awesome that they decided to come to our community, because it was really awesome to see NHL players — especially the championship rings that they had on," said James-Sheppard.

The NHL alumni are also visiting the communities of Haines Junction, Ross River and Dawson City this week.