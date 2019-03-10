Next Up up North: 3 Northerners make longlist of CBC Comedy contest

Three Northerners are putting their comedic talents to the test in a new competition that's searching for emerging comedians across Canada.

CBC Comedy released its longlist of 100 comedic hopefuls forNext Up on March 1. The comics are vying for the chance to perform at the 2019 Hal!fax ComedyFest in April. Among them are Jenny Hamilton from Yukon, and Dez Loreen and Bradley Thom from the Northwest Territories.

"It was surprising to be honest," said Hamilton, a writer and comedian from Whitehorse, on learning she made the cut. "I giggled because I didn't think I had a shot."

Hamilton said she entered the contest because the Hal!fax ComedyFest is one of the bigger comedy festivals and it's helped progress the careers of several comedians.

"You're always auditioning and you're always self-promoting," she said.

Jenny Hamilton is a writer and comedian from Whitehorse. (Submitted by Jenny Hamilton)

Hamilton added that Yukon has a growing comedy scene.

"We're always encouraging people to come out and try comedy because it's fun," she said. "There's not a ton of money in it. We do it because we love it and it's for the craft of it."

Loreen, who's Inuvialuit from Inuvik, is the northernmost comedian on the Next Up longlist.​

He's a town councilor, works for the Inuvialuit Communications Society, makes films, does stand-up comedy and is hoping to become a professional entertainer.

"I think it's wild," he said. "I love the opportunity to get in front of a camera, hear my own voice and just get a reaction out of people."

Loreen said he draws inspiration from his community and jokes about the fact that despite being Inuvialuit, he can't start a ski-doo and doesn't go hunting. He said while he had opportunities to engage in traditional activities growing up, at the time he didn't act on them.

"My uncle would want me to go whaling with him, but really the only whale I knew was from Pinocchio and that was Monstro. I don't want to get into a tiny little boat and chase a thing like that around."

Now Loreen said he's reconnecting with his culture and learning Inuvialuktun. He even hopes to make a horror film in the language.

Loreen said he's proud to be among a handful of comedians representing the North in the Next Up contest.

"It's a very underrepresented region and I think there's a lot of awesome funny people that come from here."

Bradley Thom is Dene from Fort Providence. He's currently studying political science and Indigenous studies at the University of Victoria. (Submitted by Bradley Thom )

Thom, who is Dene from Fort Providence, said he agrees.

"It shows that we can be funny too."

Thom described his humour as self-deprecating and said he also likes to talk about decolonization and fighting the patriarchy.

"I feel like humour is one of the best ways to create bonds with one another."

Thom is currently studying political science and Indigenous studies at the University of Victoria.

He said Next Up is an opportunity for him to get exposure. He wants to eventually return to the North and go into politics.

"It kind of sucks reading about colonization over and over again… while feeling kind of limited in what I can do on campus when I want to go back home and try to help the people," he said.

"For now I feel like humour has always been a way for a lot of the Indigenous communities, from what I read, as a way to just kind of continue keeping the spirits alive."

Voting on CBC Comedy's Next Up longlist is open until March 15. CBC Comedy will reveal the top 10 comics from the longlist on March 20, then a jury of comedy industry professionals will select a winner on March 29.