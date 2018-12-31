Here's where you can watch New Year's Eve fireworks in the North

People across the North will be ringing in the new year on Monday night, and we've got your events listings.

Yukon

In Whitehorse, head to the Canada Games Centre between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for skating, swimming, a bouncy castle and games and crafts.

Then go to Shipyards Park for snow painting, hot apple cider and a fireworks show at 8 p.m., weather permitting.

A fireworks display in Whitehorse in 2016. (Philippe Morin)

Northwest Territories

In the N.W.T., the city of Yellowknife will be lighting up the sky over Frame Lake on New Year's Eve. The display will start at 8 p.m. The city is reminding people to leave pets at home and stay clear of the safety and fireworks zone until 12 p.m. on Jan. 1, so crews can make sure it's safe.

Down in Hay River, there's the Festival at the Forks, at Riverview Drive and the ice road crossing clearing.

Events for children begin at 8 p.m. with a small fireworks show. The bigger event will start at 10:30 p.m., with snacks, drinks, music, a bonfire and a countdown to the fireworks at midnight.

An informal fireworks show is planned in Inuvik near Airport Lake at around 7 p.m. The town of Inuvik sent out a reminder on Facebook that residents need permits for fireworks, which they can get at the fire hall.

The Town of Fort Smith will start their fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. at the Snowboard Park.

Nunavut

John Manning started supporting Iqaluit's fireworks display in 2009. (Submitted by Alicia Manning)

In Iqaluit, people will be ringing in the new year at a new location — fireworks will be launched at the breakwater at 7:30 p.m. and midnight.

The location change from near the Road to Nowhere required permission from Transport Canada. It was requested by the Iqaluit recreation group 123 Go, which is running this year's Christmas games and sponsoring part of the fireworks show.

The show will now officially be named after John Manning, a long-time Iqaluit resident who died in an accident in 2017.

"We certainly do this in his memory because he was such a big supporter of the fireworks," said event organizer Matthew Clark.

"[His wife said] John was like a little child when it came to fireworks. He was just so excited to do it, and to do it for the city, just makes it that much...better."