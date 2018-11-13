New weather station in Haines Pass starts broadcasting

A new weather station is transmitting weather data from the Haines Pass — something that could potentially save lives, according to the Yukon Avalanche Association.

The station, installed on Oct. 28., is located in the Yukon's Wheaton Valley just north of Three Guardsmen Mountain, in B.C. It records wind speed, precipitation and other data, which will allow for more accurate forecasting in the pass. That includes more accurate risk assessment for avalanches.

Yukon Avalanche Association director Ben Horowitz said that's important as the pass is getting busier.

"We had nothing in the Haines Pass and that was a big gap for us," he said. "There's a steady uptick in back-country travel."

Horowitz said more and more people are getting into skiing, snowboarding and sledding in the region, especially in the last few years.

Keeping the station running will be a challenge because of the harsh environment, said Horowitz.

Volunteers will need to change batteries and brush off snow.

The new tower is at 951 metres of elevation. Its data can already be read on YukonAvalanche.ca. It joins other stations in the White Pass which have provided information for back-country travellers.

These colourful graphs indicate snow depth, wind speed, temperature and other things useful to assessing the risk of avalanches. (Yukon Avalanche Association)

Horowitz said it's rewarding to see volunteers' efforts pay off as well as a $20,000 grant from the Yukon Government Community Development Fund.

Horowitz said he hopes more will be installed in the future, to get a better sense of the weather in this remote region.

"It's still a really data-sparse region. The weather station is the first step in expanding our services and trying to move toward seasonal bulletins for the Haines Pass," he said.