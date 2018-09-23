Whitehorse shoppers look for good finds at new thrift store

The wait is over, Whitehorse.

The city's new community thrift store, Love 2 Thrift, opened its doors to a line of customers Saturday morning. The store is located at the front of the Yukon Inn Plaza.

Shoppers have been waiting longer than a few minutes outside. They've been hoping for a new store since April 2017 when the Salvation Army closed the doors to its Family Thrift Store.

"We're so excited to see this come to fruition," said Karen Wienberg, volunteer with Love 2 Thrift.

"For people to have some place to bring their goods, it's critical. For people to be able to come and shop and find things at low prices, that's critical."

Everything from socks to crystal dinnerware

Deborah Thibodeau says the new store's location is great. She says she was surprised by the line up outside the store Saturday morning. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Shopper Debra Thibodeau was leaving the store with her arms full.

"I found five fabulous pair of winter work socks for my son because most of his have at least one little hole in them so this will be appreciated, I'm sure," Thibodeau said.

"I come all the time. I just moved into a big apartment so I am just thrilled. I get crystal for very cheapily," said Marie Rose, who describes herself as the thrift store's favourite customer.

Marie Rose says she's the thrift store's favourite customer. Rose says she furnished one corner of her apartment for $20. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Rose said a lot of her apartment is furnished through thrift store finds.

"I moved here three years ago with one suitcase," Rose said. "Things are a lot more money up here than in Ontario."

Kathy Bailey says it's 'completely awesome' that Whitehorse has a thrift store again. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

"For us single mothers, single fathers, anyone with low income, lots of income — it's the excitement of all the little trinkets that we have missed for the past year," said shopper Kathy Bailey.

Bailey said she'll be at the store every Saturday because it's "beautiful, clean and well-presented."

Sisters Abby, Rosie and River Stenerson were happy with their finds in the toy section. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

It's not just adults enjoying the thrill of a good find. Kids were busy checking out the toy selection.

Sisters Abby, Rosie and River Stenerson found electronic tablets and a little jewelry case.

"I'm going to take this because it's only two bucks," said River. The two other girls said it was cool to have a new second-hand store.

Karen Wienberg, right, is one of the volunteers with Love 2 Thrift. It is the group behind the opening of the new store. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Although the store has opened in a permanent location after a series of pop-ups, it's only open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next few weeks.

Wienberg said the store location is not accepting item donations.

The next intake is at North Star Mini Storage in Marwell on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.