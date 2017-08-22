Chisasibi's smallest students to get a new school

Construction of a new elementary school in Chisasibi, Que., could start as soon as summer 2020 in Chisasibi, the largest Cree community in the province's James Bay region.

The new school will serve students from pre-kindergarten up to Grade 2. The current school will be used by students in grades 3 to 6.

Last week, the Quebec government announced $10.8 million for the school. It's part of $15 million in funding for infrastructure projects in the Eeyou Istchee region.

"It's a really big deal," said Cree School Board chairperson Sarah Pashagumskum.

"The elementary school in Chisasibi is bursting at the seams. We're really on the edge with that school, so this is significant for us."

Sarah Pashagumskum, chairperson of the Cree School Board, said funding for a new school is 'a really big deal.' (Jaime Little/CBC)

Chisasibi's Waapinichikush Elementary School has 700 students and is at full capacity. The community's population is over 5,000 and growing steadily.

The funding will also pay for 32 new housing units for teachers throughout Eeyou Istchee.

Pashagumskum said those houses will help the school board recruit quality teachers, which is currently one of the board's key challenges.

"We don't have enough housing to meet our needs right now," said Pashagumskum. "Every year is difficult, is a shuffle in each community."

A teacher shortage throughout Quebec and Ontario is making it increasingly difficult for the Cree School Board to recruit southern teachers, Pashagumskum said. In communities with long waiting lists for band housing, finding a place to lodge the teachers is difficult.

The funding will also allow the Cree School Board to go ahead with plans for a new high school and adult education facility, both in Chisasibi.