N.W.T. RCMP warn of financial scams targeting new Canadians

Police in the Northwest Territories warn residents — and especially new Canadians — to beware of two new fraud schemes they say are circulating.

N.W.T. RCMP say there have been no reports of anyone affected in the North, but they are releasing the information as a precaution.

In a press release Thursday, N.W.T. RCMP say the first scam begins with a phone call where the caller identifies as being with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada [IRCC]. The caller then claims there are problems with immigration documents, and a fee needs to be paid immediately to avoid "deportation, loss of passport and citizenship."

RCMP say no one from the IRCC will ever make a phone call threatening deportation unless a fine is paid.

They also say that if some legitimate fee is payable, the IRCC recommends making payment through one's bank, or through payment options outlined on the IRCC website.

Under the second scam, online advertisements promise work permits and high paying jobs in Canada for a fee. Once a person contacts the advertiser, they're asked to pay a fee through e-transfer or some other means in order to process an application for a visa and work permit. Once the money is sent, police say the victim never hears from the scammer again.

Police say Canadian visas are never made available via payment to a personal bank account, or money transfer through a money transfer business, such as Western Union or MoneyGram.

Legitimate immigration Canada representatives will never guarantee a visa or work. Police add that prospective immigrants do not need to hire an immigration representative to apply for a Canadian visa.

To report suspicious activity, contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111.