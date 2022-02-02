Outbreak notification for 2 more sites in N.W.T., as number of hospitalizations grows by 5

Inuvik's warming centre and Inclusion N.W.T. in Yellowknife were added to growing list of outbreak sites Tuesday , as the government also announced five new hospitalizations and an additional I.C.U admission.

The N.W.T. government says that all affected long-term care facilities are now closed to general visitation and will remain so until their outbreaks are declared over. However, palliative and essential visitation will continue.

That applies to locations where outbreaks were already declared including:

Aven Manor in Yellowknife.

Jimmy Erasmus Senior Home in Behchokò.

Fort Simpson elder care home.

Northern Lights Special Care Home in Fort Smith.

Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility in Norman Wells.

Charlotte Vehus Home in Inuvik.

The territorial government announced the outbreaks on its public exposure website.

Anyone who was at any of those facilities on those dates is required to self-monitor, and to isolate if they show symptoms. At home-tests or tests in a clinic are also recommended for people who show symptoms.

The government's notifications don't say how many people are affected by the outbreaks.

The latest update to the territory's COVID-19 dashboard indicates there are currently 976 active cases in the territory, up by 38 since Monday's update.

The number of schools and daycares declared as outbreak sites have also continued to grow.