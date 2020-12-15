New officials elected in 9 N.W.T. communities following hamlet elections

Several Northwest Territories communities held elections on Monday.

In Tulita, N.WT., Douglas Yallee is the new mayor. He was up against Wilfred Lennie Sr. in Monday's election, and won 96 votes to 68. Yallee takes over from Rocky Norwegian. People also voted in eight hamlet councillors. According to results from the hamlet, only one councillor from the previous term was re-elected.

Eight others communities also had municipal elections on Monday.

In Enterprise, N.W.T., Malcolm MacPhail was elected mayor with 22 votes, just two more votes than Barbara Hart received.

In other communities, such as Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk and Paulatuk, the new officials were acclaimed. Results for Fort Resolution were not yet available on Tuesday afternoon.

See below for a full list of available results.

Aklavik

Councillors (4):

Dorothy Erigaktoak (elected) — 49 votes.

Jordan McLeod (elected) — 61 votes.

Michael McLeod (elected) — 59 votes.

Richard Storr Sr. (elected) — 57 votes.

Shirley Koe — 43 votes.

Enterprise

Mayor:

Malcolm MacPhail (elected) — 22 votes.

Barbara Hart — 20 votes.

Councillors (3)

Allan Flamand (elected) — 25 votes.

Barbara Hart (elected) — 21 votes.

Darren Sopel (elected) — 36 votes.

Craig McMaster — 20 votes.

D'Arcy (Moses) Nyback — 15 votes.

Fort McPherson:

Mayor:

Richard Nerysoo (elected) — 130 votes.

Krista Jerome — 40 votes.

Shaylene Blake — 79 votes.

Councillors (4):

Joyce Blake (elected) — 191 votes.

Shaylene Blake (elected) — 169 votes.

Robert Greenland (elected) — 184 votes.

William R. Koe (elected) — 116 votes.

Richard Nerysoo — 191 votes.

Paulatuk

Councillors (4):

Jermaine Green — acclaimed.

Jason Reidford — acclaimed.

Albert Rubern — acclaimed.

Gilbert Thrasher Sr. — acclaimed.

Sachs Harbour

Mayor:

Norman Anikina — acclaimed.

Councillors (3)

Wayne Gully — acclaimed.

Brenda Lucas — acclaimed.

Mariah Lucas — acclaimed.

Tulita

Mayor:

Douglas Yallee (elected) — 96 votes.

— 96 votes. Wilfred Lennie Sr. — 68 votes.

Councillors (8)

William Andrew (elected) — 83 votes.

Angela Bernarde (elected) — 115 votes.

Archie Erigaktuk (elected) — 76 votes.

Candice Fraser (elected) — 77 votes.

Carl Kodakin-Yakeleya Jr. (elected) 80 — votes.

Sally Ann Horassi (elected) — 110 votes.

Robert McPherson (elected) — 85 votes.

James (Jimmy) Mendo (elected) — 88 votes.

Walter Andrew — 70 votes.

Janet Bayha-MacCauley — 38 votes.

Dyanne Doctor — 71 votes.

Edward Kenny — 47 votes.

Terrence Kunkel — 57 votes.

Lorri Ann Lennie — 63 votes.

Mary Rose Lennie — 41 votes.

Tuktoyaktuk

Councillors (5):

Tianna Gordon-Ruben — acclaimed.

Shawn Lundrigan — acclaimed.

Tyrone Raddi — acclaimed.

James Stevens — acclaimed.

Ryan Yakeleya — acclaimed.

Ulukhaktok

Mayor:

Joshua Oliktoak (elected) — 68 votes.

Joe Nilgak — 37 votes.

Councillors (4)