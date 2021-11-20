New Nunavut premier announces cabinet

Two days after being selected premier of Nunavut, P.J. Akeeagok announced the portfolios of the ministers in his new cabinet.

In addition to being premier, Akeeagok will also be minister of executive and intergovernmental affairs, minister of Indigenous affairs, minister responsible for immigration and minister responsible for the Utility Rate Review Council.

The new premier, the youngest in Canada at 37, assigned the following portfolios to the ministers who were chosen by their colleagues Wednesday to serve in cabinet.

Pamela Gross, a first-time MLA from Cambridge Bay, was named deputy premier, minister of Education and minister responsible for Nunavut Arctic College.

Quttiktuq MLA David Akeeagok, a former cabinet minister, is minister of Environment and minister of Justice.

Pangnirtung MLA Margaret Nakashuk, is minister of Family Services, minister responsible for status of women and minister responsible for homelessness. In the last cabinet, she served as minister of Culture and Heritage.

Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Lightstone was named minister of Finance and minister of Human Resources, his first cabinet position.

Former health minister Lorne Kusugak, the MLA for Rankin Inlet South, was named government house leader, minister of Economic Development and Transportation and minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation.

South Baffin MLA David Joanasie was named minister of Community and Government Services.

John Main, the MLA for Arviat North-Whale Cove, becomes minister of health and minister responsible for suicide prevention.

Joanna Quassa, a first-time MLA representing Igloolik, is minister of culture and heritage, minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corporation, minister responsible for languages and minister responsible for seniors.

In a Friday news release announcing the new cabinet, Akeeagok said the new cabinet blends "experience and corporate knowledge with new perspectives and enthusiasm."

"I am confident that these assignments reflect the skills and abilities of the cabinet ministers, and will ensure we move quickly to address the priorities we've heard from Nunavummiut."

The Nunavut Legislative Assembly will resume in January for standing committee meetings. Its winter sitting is scheduled for February.