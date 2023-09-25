Kaernerk named Nunavut heritage minister, Qavvik takes environment portfolio
Premier assigns portfolios after the 2 MLAs were elected to territory's executive council on Saturday
Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok has announced porfolios for new cabinet ministers Daniel Qavvik and Joelie Kaernerk.
Kaernerk becomes the minister of Culture and Heritage, Languages, and responsible the Qulliq Energy Corporation, while Qavvik is now the minister of Environment, and responsible for both energy and the Nunavut Arctic College.
The two were elected to the territory's executive council by their fellow MLAs on Saturday during the latest Nunavut Leadership Forum. It was called after Joanna Quassa and Craig Simailak resigned from the executive council, both due to personal reasons.
Kaernerk was expected to be in the hot seat right away on Monday morning, speaking at a committee hearing into Nunavut's official languages legislation. Those hearings will continue until Thursday.
Nunavut's other executive council portfolios remain largely the same as before.