Kaernerk named Nunavut heritage minister, Qavvik takes environment portfolio

Daniel Qavvik is now Nunavut's minister of Environment, while Joelie Kaernerk is Culture and Heritage, Languages minister.

Premier assigns portfolios after the 2 MLAs were elected to territory's executive council on Saturday

Inside a large meeting chamber.
Inside the Nunavut legislative assembly. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada )

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok has announced porfolios for new cabinet ministers Daniel Qavvik and Joelie Kaernerk.

Kaernerk becomes the minister of Culture and Heritage, Languages, and responsible the Qulliq Energy Corporation, while Qavvik is now the minister of Environment, and responsible for both energy and the Nunavut Arctic College.

The two were elected to the territory's executive council by their fellow MLAs on Saturday during the latest Nunavut Leadership Forum. It was called after Joanna Quassa and Craig Simailak resigned from the executive council, both due to personal reasons.

MLAs Daniel Qavvik and Joelie Kaernerk
MLAs Daniel Qavvik and Joelie Kaernerk were elected to serve on Nunavut's executive council at Saturday's Nunavut Leadership Forum. (Nunavut Legislative Assembly)

Kaernerk was expected to be in the hot seat right away on Monday morning, speaking at a committee hearing into Nunavut's official languages legislation. Those hearings will continue until Thursday.

Nunavut's other executive council portfolios remain largely the same as before. 

