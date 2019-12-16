New course mandatory for some to get N.W.T. hunting licence

Some hunters in the Northwest Territories will have to take a new course before they can get a hunting licence — something the government says will help improve respect for the environment.

The NWT Hunter Education course launches on Jan. 1, 2020. It will be mandatory for new resident hunters and hunters who have been convicted of some wildlife offences, like wastage and hunting out of season, before they can legally hunt in the territory.

Rob Gau is the manager of biodiversity conservation with the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources. He says the course has been in development for almost a decade.

"We heard the need through our Wildlife Act consultations that a hunter education course was not only desired and needed, but was wanted in all our 33 communities," Gau said.

"All our partners really wanted to have a hunter education course for new hunters, for our youth, have it taught in the schools and have something available for everybody."

The course is recommended for all harvesters but people who already have a general hunting licence and Indigenous rights holders are exempt.

The course is free and available online and in-person. It includes seven modules which cover local regulations, hunting tips and survival skills, among other topics. The government says it's aimed at preventing wounding and wastage of game.

"At the heart of it is respect for the wildlife, respect for environment, respect for the people and respect for yourself when you're out there," said Gau.

He added that many elders in communities have said this respect needs to be taught to everyone, and there's a cultural disconnect between some youth and the land.

"Hopefully this can be a start to help with some of those problems."