New year, new home for Watson Lake, Yukon, couple who lost everything in a fire

A new year can mean different things to different people but for a Watson Lake, Yukon, couple it's an opportunity to start over — literally.

Last month, Liard First Nation elder Jocelyn Wolftail and her partner lost everything when a fire destroyed their home, and truck.

Wolftail said after the incident she was forced to move in with her daughter, but thanks to her First Nation it wasn't for very long.

"The housing department said they got a place for me," Wolftail told CBC News. "I stayed at my daughter's place for two nights and then I moved in to the new place they gave me."

Wolftail explained that she isn't the type of person to ask for help, so when community members were quick to offer support like food, money, and household items to help her get back on her feet, she was "shocked."

"If I can do something for myself, I do it," she said. "I finally realize that I have to ask for help sometimes."

Stephen Charlie, chief of the Liard First Nation, said whether or not Wolftail asked for help, the First Nation is there to support her.

"She's a valuable member of our community," Charlie told CBC News. "She's a language keeper, and she's been a language teacher for many years."

Charlie said there was a vacant house available so there was no question whether it should go to Wolftail and her partner.

"There's a lot of support in the community to help furnish it," he said. "Liard First Nation is also supporting her financially to get back on her feet."

Charlie noted that Wolftail does have a job with the First Nation but a little extra help goes a long way.

"It's a terrible loss for her. This is our way of stepping up and assisting our membership. You know, she is an elder and elders, and our young people, and our vulnerable people are the keystone to our community."

'I don't think we can save this house'

Wolftail told CBC News that she is still coming to terms with what happened on Dec. 19, the night she lost her home.

"I came back from a trip," she recalled. "I was tired so I sat down on the couch to watch TV and we fell asleep.

"At around 11:30 p.m. someone was banging on my door and I thought, wow, there's a bright light, I wonder whose big truck is outside? I thought it was headlights."

Instead, it was Wolftail's truck on fire.

Wolftail said investigators told her the fire started from the truck's block heater. From there, the fire had soon spread to the house.

Aftermath of the fire that tore through Wolftail's truck and home last month. (Martina Volfova)

Wolftail and her partner were able to escape with no injuries. She noted she has asthma and was taken to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

Once things settled down she remembers being brought back to her house and after seeing it she said knew the damage was too extensive to move back in.

"I was thinking, 'oh no, I don't think we can save this house,'" she said.

Wolftail said the whole experience has been very hard for her, but she is comforted knowing that her community has her back. She said without the support she's received, she doesn't know where she would be right now.

"I would like to thank everybody," she said. "From Ross River, from Watson Lake, everyone that has donated to me. Thank you very much, I'm truly grateful."