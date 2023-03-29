New daycare in Fort Smith, N.W.T., opens with focus on culture and life skills

The manager for a new daycare in Fort Smith, N.W.T., says she has a plan to connect kids with elders, culture and community.

The Fort Smith Métis Daycare, which officially opened its doors on March 6, was two years in the making — a project spearheaded by the Fort Smith Métis Council when they saw a need for more childcare options in the community.

"It has been a lot of hard work getting us to this point but it's been amazing. And we've received a lot of wonderful feedback from the families that are in the program," said Kristie Vyse, the daycare manager.

Vyse, who operated a day home in the community for 12 years, said there's a buzz in town about the daycare, with people even stopping her at the grocery store eager to get their children signed up or apply for a job position.

Even before opening day, the daycare had a waitlist of more than 30 applicants. It's licensed for 28 children but can only accommodate 16 at this time until it hires more staff.

One important aspect of the new daycare is a strong focus on culture and community interaction. Vyse said they want to include visits with elders and incorporate Indigenous teachings into the day-to-day programming.

Kristie Vyse is the manager for the Fort Smith Métis Daycare. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Although there is a focus on Indigenous culture, Vyse said they also plan to be inclusive to other cultures, as the children at the daycare come from diverse backgrounds and it's important that they all feel represented. She said anyone can apply to attend the daycare, regardless of ethnic background.

The daycare also has a focus on useful skills to help children through their next steps in life.

"Our goal is to teach the kids independence and social skills and prepare them for school. So, a lot of how to tie their own shoes and do up their own zippers and get along with their friends and follow rules," said Vyse.

The Fort Smith Métis Daycare officially opened its doors on March 6. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Vyse, who has been critical in the past of the roll-out of the territory's new child-care subsidy, said in the context of the daycare, the subsidy has helped make things affordable.

"We're able to offer two snacks, a hot lunch, a lot of cultural interactions," she said. "It's learning at the children's pace and following their interests. And we're able to do that for under $400 a month."

Vyse said she's excited to watch the daycare continue to grow, and to see how they find new ways to incorporate culture, community and inclusivity.

"I just want it to grow and be amazing. I'm so excited for it," she said.

'It shows a strength of the community'

Fort Smith Métis Council president Allan Heron said it all started by securing funding from the federal government, the N.W.T. government, the Town of Fort Smith, and the Northwest Territory Métis Nation.

Once they got enough funding they were able to start construction on the building just over a year ago. He said it was important to use local contractors to bring the vision to life, but he's also proud that each trade contract went to a company with First Nations, Inuit or Métis affiliation.

"We didn't go out of town," said Heron. "All of this work was done by tradespeople of Fort Smith — we're very proud of that."

Allan Heron, the president of the Fort Smith Métis Council, says the council is proud of the work that went into the new daycare. (Allan Heron/Facebook)

Even the building architect is a former Fort Smith resident, Métis architect James K. Bird.

"We wanted to show them what can be done with the workforce of this community if people work together as one," Heron said.

Heron said the response to the daycare has been wonderful. He said they are grateful to all the funders, workers and supporters for helping bring the Fort Smith Métis Council's vision for the daycare to life.

"It's important that they know we appreciate the work they've done to help us achieve this goal," said Heron. "It shows a strength of the community. When people work together as one, you're going to achieve goals."