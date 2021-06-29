New case of COVID-19 reported in Yellowknife

Public health officials in the N.W.T. issued a public exposure notice Monday after a non-N.W.T. resident tested positive for COVID-19 in Yellowknife.

Anyone on Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on June 28 in rows four through 10, who has not already been contacted, is asked to contact their local public health centre or unit and identify themselves.

They and their households should plan to self-isolate for 14 days unless public health indicates otherwise.

No other public risks related to this infection have been identified.

The new case will not count toward the N.W.T. total case count as the person is not an N.W.T. resident. Four contacts of that person have been identified and are in self-isolation.

According to the news release Monday, the infection was related to out-of-territory travel.