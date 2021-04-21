1 new COVID-19 infection in Yellowknife, 40 contacts identified

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife Thursday evening. According to a news release, the infection was linked to Wednesday's exposure notification and "involves an individual at a Yellowknife school," though which school is not specified.

The person is said to be self-isolating, and a sample of the virus has been sent for testing to determine if it may be a variant of concern.

According to the news release, 40 contacts have been identified and public health is following up with all of them.

"Individuals identified as contacts will be advised to isolate and follow recommendations from public health," states Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola in the news release.

"Staff and students identified as contacts must isolate 14 days and will receive a letter from public health. Students who are required to self-isolate will be supported by the school to continue their classes through distance learning. Public health is ensuring the individual and any potential contacts are supported."

Kandola said a letter will be sent to all students and staff not identified as contacts "to advise on appropriate public health measures."

Kandola added that "the investigation at this time does not indicate an outbreak."

Her advice is for people to continue to keep to safe pandemic habits, such as wearing a mask while in public and staying home while sick.

At the first sign of sickness, people are asked to call a local health centre to get tested for COVID-19.

How to get tested in Yellowknife:

• Book an appointment at the COVID-19 Testing Centre at 108 Archibald Street.

• Book online.

There are expanded hours for Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.