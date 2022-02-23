New COVID-19 death in the N.W.T. brings total to 19
The territorial government is reporting another death in the N.W.T., bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 19, even as active case counts continue to drop.
There's also been another hospitalization, based on the update on the on the N.W.T.'s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday.
The number of active cases reported in the territory, however, continues to drop. It's now down to 522, from 611 cases reported on Friday.