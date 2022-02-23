New COVID-19 death in the N.W.T. brings total to 19

Another person has died from COVID-19 in the N.W.T. That brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the territory to 19 since the start of the pandemic.

There's also been another hospitalization, based on the update on the on the N.W.T.'s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday.

The number of active cases reported in the territory, however, continues to drop. It's now down to 522, from 611 cases reported on Friday.