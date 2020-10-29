Yukon reports new COVID-19 case not linked to Watson Lake

Yukon is reporting one new case of COVID-19, which is not linked the cluster of cases in Watson Lake.

The new case is linked to previous travel-related cases in Whitehorse, said the Yukon government in a statement. The infected person was identified through contact tracing.

The person, who is recovering at home, was already self-isolating because they had travelled and had a "contact history," the statement said.

The Yukon government said contact tracing is finished and there is no risk of public exposure.

Yukon's chief medical officer says anyone with even mild symptoms should get tested for COVID-19.

"This newest case serves to underline the importance of thorough contact tracing in controlling COVID-19 transmission in our territory," said Dr. Brendan Hanley in the statement.

The Yukon has now reported a total of 23 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 17 people are considered recovered.