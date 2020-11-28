No public exposure as new positive COVID-19 test emerges in Yellowknife

The N.W.T. office of the chief public health officer has confirmed another positive COVID-19 test in Yellowknife related to a non-resident worker in the territory on an exemption.

An investigation found just one contact, who is now isolating.

According to a press release Friday, the worker had traveled into the N.W.T. and self-isolated when required.

There is no identified risk to any flights as the individual was outside of their infectious period when they flew in.

According to Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, all high risk essential workers are now tested when they arrive in the N.W.T. These include healthcare workers, dentists, RCMP, correctional officers and anyone else who is working "in closed and highly vulnerable settings."

Because the individual is believed to have contracted the virus outside of the territory, the case will not be included in the N.W.T.'s totals.