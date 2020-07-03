As restrictions ease, Nunavik sees new case of COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Nunavik, in the village of Puvirnituq, Que.

"The patient is not in critical condition. The patient is in isolation at home and is being monitored by health professionals," the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services wrote in a press release Thursday.

The patient's family and the mayor are notified, the release said.

"The public health department immediately began an investigation and are tracing the source of the infection," executive director Minnie Grey said in the release.

"The situation is under control and this positive test does not require us to shut down regular activities in the community," she stated.

There have been no cases reported in Nunavik since early May. This new case brings Nunavik's total number of cases so far to 17. Many of those cases have been in Puvirnituq.

Easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Nunavik health officials have been easing up on COVID-19 restrictions.

The Nunavik Regional Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee has allowed outdoor sports and bingos to start up again. And gyms, swimming pools and youth centres were able to open as of July 1 if communities follow public health guidelines.

If you live in Nunavik and believe you may have symptoms of COVID-19, health officials say to contact a health information line at 1-888-662-7482 Monday to Friday between noon and 10 p.m.

Outside of these hours you can contact your local nursing station. The health board asks residents not to go to the nursing station in person.

Residents are asked to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds, keep a distance of two metres away from others and to respect other public health measures.