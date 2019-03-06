Nunavut's new chief coroner was also the territory's first chief coroner

History is repeating itself for Elisapi Suluk Copland.

Nunavut's new chief coroner will start the job at the end of the month, but she first held the position from 1999 to 2001.

At the time, the job was a contract position and when she started getting involved in other roles, she stepped back, but continued as a community coroner for the next 20 years.

She worked in Arviat and Whale Cove as a community coroner.

"I've had 30 years of hands-on experience in crime scene processing, on forensic evaluations, on investigative techniques, investigating sudden deaths," Copland said.

The previous chief coroner, Padma Suramala, was fired in April 2018. She is suing the government of Nunavut for wrongful termination.

In taking up the role again, Copland says she will be looking at how things may have changed since she was last in the job.

"It's been a while. Back then almost every community had Inuit coroners," she said. "I don't know how it is now but I would like to bring that back."

She said she'd like to be involved in supporting and recruiting community coroners.

Elisapi Copland worked as a community coroner in Arviat and Whale Cove. (Submitted by Elisapi Copland)

Has worn many hats

Nunavut's Minister of Justice Jeannie Ehaloak announced Copland's appointment in the Legislative Assembly last week.

Ehaloak listed the many jobs Copland has held, including serving as a justice of the peace, a member of the Nunavut Planning Commission and chair of the Nutrition North Canada Advisory Board.

Copland was also mayor of Arviat and has been the chair of the Nunavut Impact Review Board since 2010.

Ehaloak also thanked Khen Sagadraca, who held the role of chief coroner for a few months.