New children's play centre opens in Old Crow, Yukon

A new children's play centre in Old Crow, Yukon, officially opened last Thursday, providing a safe place for young kids to play and a home for the Early Years program that supports parents and caregivers of babies and toddlers.

Bree Josie, who had been advocating for a safe place for kids to play in the community of about 235, was very excited about the opening of the Niin k'iit Tsal Play Centre.

She said the past couple of years have been tough on children in Old Crow.

"There was no programming due to COVID," she explained. "Our playgrounds were being defaced from bored teenagers, and I was advocating that our little children needed safe places to play and that the play equipment in the community wasn't appropriate for our little toddlers and babies."

Josie started working for the Yukon First Nation Education Directorate (YFNED) last fall, leading the Early Years program in the community.

"I thought that some of the things that I had been advocating for could come to life through the program," she said.

Seven months in the works

In October, the directorate received the space for the new play centre.

"We've been working on it for the last seven months, getting it set up and ready," said Josie.

She said the building in which the play centre is housed – which used to be a community hall, a dance hall, the natural resource building and most recently, a gym – was provided through the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation.

Josie said a lot of children and adults helped paint some murals in the centre.

"We had some different walls for different seasons," she said.

Josie added the First Nation's education department bought the furniture and equipment for the centre while the YFNED bought the program materials.

Early years program

The centre will also provide a place for parents who are expecting, or who have babies or toddlers, to meet as part of the Early Years program.

"In Old Crow, we have over 20 families with an expecting mother or children, five years and under. And every one of these families is registered in the Early Years program," said Josie.

The program, which is grounded in Indigenous culture, promotes early language skills, bonding, learning and playing together.

There are also weekly gatherings for the children and their parents, as well as weekly home visits.

Having a place in which participants in the program, both children and parents, can meet is important, said Mary-Jane Oliver, YFNED's rural coordinator of the Early Years program, who was on hand for the opening of the play centre.

She said having play-based opportunities for children is very important as they get ready to go to school.

She added that Ross River has had an Early Years program since last fall and new ones are starting up in Mayo and Pelly Crossing.