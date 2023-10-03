Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North·New

New chief acclaimed in Jean Marie River, N.W.T.

Melanie Norwegian Menacho woke up Monday morning to the news that she would be the new chief of Tthets'éhk'edélî First Nation in Jean Marie River, N.W.T. 

'Even though we're a small community, we still have full potential,' says Melanie Norwegian Menacho

Francis Tessier-Burns · CBC News ·
portrait of a woman
Melanie Norwegian Menacho has been acclaimed as chief in Jean Marie River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Melanie Norwegian Menacho)

Melanie Norwegian Menacho woke up Monday morning to the news that she would be the new chief of Tthets'éhk'edélî First Nation in Jean Marie River, N.W.T. 

"I woke up this morning. I was like, 'Oh my goodness, is this real?' I'm gonna be sitting in the office," she said. 

The community made the announcement on social media Monday. 

According to Ria Lechter, the returning officer, Menacho was the only candidate to submit her candidate papers in line with the community's election code.

Menacho said her guiding principles coming into the position are simple: "less talk, more action." 

a sign
About 100 people live in Jean Marie River, N.W.T., one of the smallest communities in the Dehcho region and in the entire N.W.T. (Francis Tessier-Burns/CBC)

While she's reluctant to talk of any specifics until the Oct. 16 appeal date has passed, she said there are a number of projects on which she's "hoping to get the ball rolling."

Broadly, though, she wants to revitalize the community and inspire its youth. 

"I want to make sure that we are recognized, we are heard," she said. "Even though we're a small community, we still have full potential around here."

The election was triggered after the previous chief resigned earlier this year. In June, Nolene Hardisty stepped down as chief following a vote of non-confidence.

Pending any appeals, Menacho will be chief for the next three years. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Francis Tessier-Burns

Reporter

Francis Tessier-Burns is a journalist based in Yellowknife. Originally from rural eastern Ontario, he has covered communities across Denendeh since 2019. He joined CBC North in April 2023. You can reach him at francis.tessier-burns@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now