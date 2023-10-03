New chief acclaimed in Jean Marie River, N.W.T.

Melanie Norwegian Menacho woke up Monday morning to the news that she would be the new chief of Tthets'éhk'edélî First Nation in Jean Marie River, N.W.T.

"I woke up this morning. I was like, 'Oh my goodness, is this real?' I'm gonna be sitting in the office," she said.

The community made the announcement on social media Monday.

According to Ria Lechter, the returning officer, Menacho was the only candidate to submit her candidate papers in line with the community's election code.

Menacho said her guiding principles coming into the position are simple: "less talk, more action."

About 100 people live in Jean Marie River, N.W.T., one of the smallest communities in the Dehcho region and in the entire N.W.T. (Francis Tessier-Burns/CBC)

While she's reluctant to talk of any specifics until the Oct. 16 appeal date has passed, she said there are a number of projects on which she's "hoping to get the ball rolling."

Broadly, though, she wants to revitalize the community and inspire its youth.

"I want to make sure that we are recognized, we are heard," she said. "Even though we're a small community, we still have full potential around here."

The election was triggered after the previous chief resigned earlier this year. In June, Nolene Hardisty stepped down as chief following a vote of non-confidence.

Pending any appeals, Menacho will be chief for the next three years.