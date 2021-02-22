Arviat reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

The Nunavut government is announcing 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Arviat, as the hamlet of just under 3,000 people faces a resurgence of cases.

In a news release sent Monday morning, the territorial government said the territory currently has 33 active cases — all in Arviat. For the last 10 days in a row, the community has reported new cases, stemming from a wider outbreak that began in November.

No community transmission has been identified in the community and all cases continue to be linked to household transmission, the release states.

All individuals are doing well and isolating at home, while contact tracing is ongoing.

"More than 100 days after the first COVID-19 case in Arviat, [fatigue] and boredom are becoming real factors in our ability to limit the spread of the virus," Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in the release.

"It's vital that anyone in isolation stay home until they have been cleared by the public health team. There cannot be exceptions. It's up to each of us to keep one another healthy and safe."

Travel in and out of the community remains restricted, unless for emergency or essential purposes.

As of Monday, 6,977 Nunavummiut had received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine clinics in the territory are ongoing.

Arviammiut who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call their health centre for an appointment.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person, the release says.