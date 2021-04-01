Out-of-territory Yukoner tests positive for COVID-19
New case brings total case count to 74; Yukon still has just 2 active cases
One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday in Yukon.
The case is a Yukon resident who became infected outside of the territory, was tested out of the territory and will remain out of territory until they are non-infectious, a news release says.
It brings the territory's total case count to 74 but it does not increase the number of active cases, which is still two.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should self-isolate and arrange for testing immediately. Those with severe symptoms and requiring immediate assistance can go to the Whitehorse General Hospital Emergency Department, a community hospital or health centre.
