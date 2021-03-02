Nunavut confirms 1 new case of COVID-19 in Arviat

Nunavut has one new case of COVID-19 in Arviat.

In a news release sent Tuesday morning, the territorial government said Nunavut now has nine active cases in the territory, all in the hamlet of Arviat.

All of the individuals are doing well and isolating at home, the release says, and contact tracing is ongoing.

"Although there is still no evidence of community transmission in Arviat at this time, it is necessary to maintain all current public health measures to slow any additional spread," Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson, said in the release.

As of Tuesday, testing in Arviat has led to 2,360 negative tests. Vaccine clinics in the territory are ongoing with 8,066 people vaccinated in the territory so far.

Nunavummiut who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call their health centre for an appointment.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Officials ask that people do not go to the health centre in person.