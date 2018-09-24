$50M military defence building expected in Yellowknife by 2024

Canada's Department of National Defence [DND] is planning on spending over $50 million to build a 7,600 square metre facility in Yellowknife, though the location has not yet been selected.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2020, with the building fully operational by 2024.

The project is expected to cost between $50 million and $99 million. DND spokesperson Ashley Lemire said the department will begin looking for contractors to build the facility next year.

The new multi-purpose building in Yellowknife will include office space, an assembly hall, warehouse and garage. It is being designed to hold 110 employees.

Lemire said the building is being designed to bring together DND employees who are currently scattered across the city.

Area Support Unit (North) Joint Task Force North and 1 Canadian Rangers Patrol Group will be moving into the new building.

There are 365 DND staff stationed in Yellowknife, including 52 rangers and 314 military members from Joint Task Force North [JTFN]. The entire contingent of rangers is expected to move into the new building, leaving space for 58 JTFN members.

New building part of hefty Canadian investment

The new facility in Yellowknife is part of a 20 year investment from the federal government into national defence projects. A total of $283 billion is expected to be invested in national defence spending by 2035-2036.

Infrastructure upgrades like Yellowknife's planned multi-purpose building constitute $108 billion of the planned investment.

According to the government's plan, the investment will increase the size of the Canadian Armed Forces, continue to build with Canadian partners and provide better equipment and facilities for the military.

With files from Richard Gleeson