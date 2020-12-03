Accessible housing project on the horizon for Yellowknife

A new, accessible housing project was announced for Yellowknife on Thursday.

The NWT Disabilities Council, which made the announcement, says the project would include accessible living spaces and units that are available at a sliding scale, aligned with people's income, according to a news release.

The project was announced with the support of DeBeers Group and the NWT Housing Corporation.

There were no details immediately available on the number of units or the project's completion date. However, the council says in the coming year, it will begin assessing the project and building a business case for it, according to the release.

The announcement comes on the same day as the United Nations' International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to ensuring that more affordable housing is constructed to support the housing needs of our residents," said Paulie Chinna, the minister responsible for the N.W.T.'s housing corporation.

"This project supports the need for more purpose-built rental housing, especially accommodations that are appropriate for persons with disabilities."

Chinna added that once the infrastructure is in place, it will be a "blueprint" for future housing development.

"This will be a shining example of how multiple levels of stakeholders including private industry, NGO and government and more can address housing needs in the N.W.T.," Chinna said.

She said the Housing Corporation will keep working to ensure the project has "timely consideration and review."

Lyndon Clark, general manager of Gahcho Kué Mine, says building inclusive communities is a "foundational objective" for De Beers Group.

"That means we need to find ways to provide equal opportunities for all," Clark said.