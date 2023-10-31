Inquest jury finds accused Yukon mail bomber died of natural causes while in custody

The jury at a coroner's inquest in the Yukon is recommending an evaluation of the Whitehorse Correctional Centre, to make the facility more suitable for inmates with serious medical conditions.

That was one of four recommendations issued by the jury on Friday, at the close of the inquest into Leon Nepper's 2018 death.

Nepper, 73, died a few weeks after he was arrested on charges related to an explosive device he allegedly mailed to his brother in B.C. Nepper had not yet entered pleas to the charges — including attempted murder — or applied to be released on bail when he died.

After four days of testimony from forensics and medical professionals as well as corrections staff, the inquest jury classified Nepper's death as natural, and the result of "complications of cardiovascular and lung disease."

Witnesses at the inquest all described Nepper as a frail man, who had complex medical issues. The jury heard how he had been found unresponsive in his cell in September 2018, and then later declared dead at the Whitehorse hospital.

A report from presiding coroner Matthew Brown includes the jury's four recommendations to the department of justice: