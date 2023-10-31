Content
North

Inquest jury finds accused Yukon mail bomber died of natural causes while in custody

The jury at a coroner's inquest in the Yukon is recommending an evaluation of the Whitehorse Correctional Centre, to make the facility more suitable for inmates with serious medical conditions.

Jury recommends more emergency training for corrections staff, and facility changes

A building with a sign out front is seen in the snow.
Leon Nepper, 73, was in custody at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre in 2018 when he went into medical distress and was taken to the local hospital, where he was later declared dead. A coroner's inquest jury has determined that Nepper died of natural causes.  (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

That was one of four recommendations issued by the jury on Friday, at the close of the inquest into Leon Nepper's 2018 death.

Nepper, 73, died a few weeks after he was arrested on charges related to an explosive device he allegedly mailed to his brother in B.C. Nepper had not yet entered pleas to the charges — including attempted murder — or applied to be released on bail when he died.

After four days of testimony from forensics and medical professionals as well as corrections staff, the inquest jury classified Nepper's death as natural, and the result of "complications of cardiovascular and lung disease."

Witnesses at the inquest all described Nepper as a frail man, who had complex medical issues. The jury heard how he had been found unresponsive in his cell in September 2018, and then later declared dead at the Whitehorse hospital.

A report from presiding coroner Matthew Brown includes the jury's four recommendations to the department of justice:

  • Indicate on an inmate's medical assessment form whether the inmate has signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order, and where the documentation can be found. If an inmate has serious medical issues and no DNR, there should be follow-up with a doctor.
  • Offer more advanced training to corrections staff to deal with emergency response and intervention, and high-stress scenarios. 
  • Incorporate Leon Nepper's case into internal training to deal with unresponsive inmates who have medical issues.
  • Evaluate the suitability of facilities to house inmates with significant medical issues, and find ways to make improvements.

With files from Virginie Ann

