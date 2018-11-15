Property owner under fire for not cleaning up burned down heritage building

After rotting for five months on Franklin Avenue, the City of Yellowknife is calling on a resident to clean up the remains of an old heritage building.

Ray Decorby owns the lot where the abandoned home burned to the ground in June. He confirmed he was given a clean-up notice from the City of Yellowknife on Tuesday, but he wouldn't comment on his plans for the lot.

"I do my part in this town and have built significant portions of it and run nice properties," he said. "I'm not really interested in making [a] comment."

The city's order is a 30-day requirement to clear the site, but it also contains a 14-day appeal period should Decorby choose to challenge it, said Iman Kassam, a communications officer with the city.

"If there is no appeal, the order stays in effect and the city may take action after Dec. 27," she said in an email.

If there is an appeal the decision will go to council.

The remains of a Yellowknife heritage building in downtown Yellowknife. The city has informed the property owner Ray Decorby to have the area cleaned up by Dec. 27. (Michael Hugall/CBC)

Neighbours want action

Two houses away from what is now a fenced-in lot with a pile of charred rubble in it, Simon Cloutier says it's time for Decorby to fix his mess.

"They will have to do something with that lot," he said. "It's right in the corner before you enter downtown."

Cloutier said he wants someone to be held accountable, whether that is Decorby or the city.

Decorby said he isn't concerned about the attention he is getting on the issue.

"You're talking to an old man with a thick skin, I really don't care," he said.

Still no word on how fire started

At the time, the fire was deemed "highly suspicious" by fire marshal Chucker Dewar. Five months later, he public still doesn't know how the blaze ignited.

Cloutier believes he knows what could have caused it, although no one seems to know the full story.

"Probably someone tried to start a fire to warm themselves up but it was so old and so dry that it didn't take too long [to catch fire]," he said.

Dewar could not be reached for an update on the investigation.