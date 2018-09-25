Neighbour rallies to help family who lost belongings in Whitehorse fire

A Whitehorse man has started a donation drive for one of the families affected by a fire in the Hillcrest neighbourhood on Saturday.

The 7 a.m. fire destroyed a shed, a storage tent and damaged two homes.

No one was injured, but a family of five lost all of the items in their storage shed.

Kienan Smart, friend a neighbour of the affected family, is working to help replace the items that were destroyed, which included wild game meat, clothing, and items for a baby that's on the way.

The Whitehorse Fire Department is investigating the cause of he fire (Elyn Jones/CBC)

"What was lost was basically their whole storage," he said. "Basically all of their baby clothes, carrier blankets, baby toys, bottles, a dresser for the baby, shelves for the baby, a crib... basically all supplies needed for a new baby that they're expecting in early November."

Smart, father to a five-month-old, said he can imagine how stressful it would be to go through this kind of ordeal while expecting a baby.

Kienan Smart, a father of a five-month old baby, says he can imagine how stressful it would be going through an ordeal like this with a baby on the way. (Submitted by Kienan Smart)

Family 'incredibly generous'

Smart said he wants to help the family because they have been good neighbours and friends to him.

"On numerous occasions they have been incredibly generous with sharing their wild game with me," said Smart. He said his neighbour has been "teaching me a little bit about hunting and stuff like that ... really making us feel welcome to the neighbourhood."

Smart said the family is in need of winter clothing for their three children and expected newborn.

The family also needs snowsuits and boots for the adults and children, Smart said.

People can donate by contacting Smart on Facebook. He said he has been in contact with the Victoria Faulkner Women's Shelter about donating excess items to them.

The Whitehorse Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

With files Jane Sponagle