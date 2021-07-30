NDP MPs calling for residential school investigation organize justice march in Ottawa

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

A march for "truth and justice," organized by a pair of NDP MPs, is about to take place on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq said the purpose of the event — which she is planning with Charlie Angus, an Ontario MP for Timmins-James Bay — is to put pressure on the Canadian government to investigate crimes carried out against Indigenous peoples at residential schools.

This comes nearly a month after both politicians called on Justice Minister David Lametti to launch an investigation into "crimes against humanity" in Canada, after the preliminary discoveries of unmarked burial sites at former school sites.

"Inuit deserve the truth and the right to heal," Qaqqaq said in a video posted on Youtube Thursday, in which she criticized the government for not doing enough to bring Father Johannes Rivoire back to Canada.

Rivoire, originally from France, is accused of sex-related offences connected to his time in Naujaat and Rankin Inlet in Nunavut during the 1960s. RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest in 1998, five years after he returned to France.

That warrant was stayed in 2019.

"This man does not deserve to run around scot-free," said Qaqqaq. "Because of individuals like these, we see intergenerational trauma through Nunavut at mass rates … cause things like the suicide epidemic, high rates of violence and poverty."

The march is scheduled to take place at noon ET on Saturday.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and for those triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.