Yukon NDP renews call for Liberals to reveal donors

The Yukon NDP is renewing calls for the Liberal Party to reveal the sources of around $99,000 in revenue last year.

In the legislature Wednesday, Premier Sandy Silver maintained his party operates "well within the rules."

Under Elections Yukon rules, parties do not have to disclose who donated money at fundraising events.

The NDP says it obtained the Liberal Party's financial statements for 2019, which shows that the Liberals generated around $8,500 from a golf tournament, $33,000 from a hockey event and more than $37,600 from a leader's dinner.

After asking for the entire list of donors, NDP leader Kate White asked specifically about the donors for a hockey game fundraiser the Liberals hold at Rogers Arena in Vancouver every year. The Liberals disclosed who paid for the arena suite in 2017, she said, but did not disclose the donors in 2018 or 2019.

While the party brought in more than $99,000 in revenue in 2019, the financial documents also show Liberals raised only $25,000 that year.

Facing questions from the NDP about it Wednesday, the premier insisted this was a non-story.

"The member opposite makes it sound like we have the $100,000 in the bank," said Silver.

"But it doesn't take into consideration money expended, like, for example, us paying for our trips down to these fundraising events or if they're in Whitehorse ... things like the bar services or the catering."

All four Yukon political parties reported "other revenue" last year, which according to Elections Yukon can include "proceeds from fundraising activities, donations received at meetings and rallies held for political purposes, membership fees, event registration fees, loans, or income from investments and other sources."

The Yukon Party brought in just under $13,000 of other revenue last year, the NDP $1,800 and the Green Party $20.