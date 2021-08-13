NDP announces N.W.T. candidate

Kelvin Kotchilea has been named the NDP candidate for the Northwest Territories.

Kotchilea announced his candidacy in a press release Friday afternoon stating he would be honoured to represent the people of the N.W.T.

With a federal election all but confirmed, Kotchilea would be competing against Liberal MP Michael McLeod who has held the role since 2015.

If elected, Kotchilea said he would be "especially focused on fighting climate change and making sure we have a just recovery from this pandemic."

"We have a lot of work to do to build back our economy once this is all over," he said. "I will always make sure that the voices of everyone in the Northwest Territories, especially those who often go unnoticed, are heard."

Kotchilea participated in another campaign earlier this year when he ran to replace former MLA Jackson Lafferty as the representative for the territory's Monfwi riding.

Though Kotchilea was defeated by Jane Weyallon-Armstrong, he said "there is a lot I want to do to help people in my community if I get the chance."

Kotchilea, originally from Behchokǫ̀, has worked for the territorial government for the last decade as both a renewable resource officer and as a finance officer with the Department of Education, Culture and Employment.

Coming from the Tłı̨chǫ region, Kotchilea said he takes pride in his culture and enjoys participating in Dene hand games as well as spending time on the land.

As the COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and glimpses of the new normal emerge, Kotchilea said he's committed to a strong recovery.

"People in Northwest Territories have been facing some difficult challenges over the past few months and will have more to overcome once the COVID-19 pandemic is over," he said. "I promise that I will fight for support for the people who need it most."