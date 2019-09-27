Students, staff celebrate 10 years at K'àlemì Dene School in Ndilo

Thump. Thump. Thump. Swish.

Those are the sounds at the basketball court at recess at the K'àlemì Dene School in Ndilo, N.W.T. It's become a popular gathering spot in the first year it's been open.

"I like basketball, it's my favourite sport. I like getting it in the net," said Aaron Doctor, who's in Grade 4.

"I'm having fun outside, it started on the first day of school, I really wanted to try more and learn if I can be a basketball player when I get older," explained Kairo Talbot, who's in Grade 2.

"Mostly by dribbling the ball and doing cool tricks," Talbot said. "I bounce the ball, run around two times, and keep bouncing it. I keep trying and keep trying."

Quentin Martin takes the ball past Mike Mansfield during Friday's game. The staff narrowly won 25-21. (Submitted by Ty Hughes )

On Friday, the Ndilo community celebrated their 10th anniversary with a student-teacher basketball game on the brand new court. The school in the small Indigenous community of about 300, with programming for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

The staff won a close game 25-21, but the final score didn't really matter.

It capped a full-day of celebrations, which included a community feast — prepared by students themselves. Students, teachers, and community leaders reflected on the school's successes over the past decade.

The students are so vibrant, so energetic, they're full of knowledge. - Chief Ernest Betsina

"The students are so vibrant, so energetic, they're full of knowledge," said Ndilo Chief Ernest Betsina

"I love when they speak their language, when they say their prayers, when they speak their traditional language.

"That's what I love to hear, see, and feel," he said.

Love is at the centre of what makes things work at K'àlemì Dene, explained Angela James, a former teacher and principal who led the transition from its early operations in two conjoined trailers into the new building.

Teacher and former principal Eileen Erasmus with student Gabe ‘Mr Bannock’ Doctor. They helped prepare the feast for the celebration. (Joanne Stassen/CBC)

"We are blessed with teachers who practise most of all the power of love. They love these children," she said. "And when indeed you show children that you love them, it's reciprocated by them wanting to do anything.

"That means they're learning, and finding that sense of identity and belonging, and making sure, as well, they do their school work," James said.

Now, school and community officials want to take this momentum further and build the school its own gym, to continue growing and developing their home.

"Let's work to get the Ndilo school a gym. This is what I want to see," Betsina said. "I can envision that."

If it's anything like the basketball court outside, it's sure to be a big hit.