Ndilo man, N.W.T. gov't, far apart on compensation for destroyed property

A Ndilo man and the territorial government remain "millions" of dollars apart in what may be the last chapter in a longstanding property dispute.

In court on Friday, Justice Andrew Mahar set Sept. 6 as the date for arguments about what compensation the government must pay Alex Beaulieu for property removed from land the 74-year-old once occupied.

Beaulieu lost a battle to keep the land, located just off Highway 3, about 22 kilometres west of Yellowknife. Last September Mahar said Beaulieu could mark some vehicles, boats and other equipment there that he wished to keep.

Beaulieu said he did that using flagging tape shortly after the judge issued the order. Mahar gave him until the end of May to remove the property.

But in March, a contractor the government hired to clean up the land removed everything while it was all still covered with snow.

They said I had no business being on that land. - Alex Beaulieu

"I wanted to tell them where things were, but they said I had no business being on that land," Beaulieu told the judge on Friday.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation man showed up to court with a handwritten list of property for which he's seeking compensation. It was about 10 pages long.

The list included boats, vehicles and equipment Beaulieu said he had for a wood-cutting operation he had hoped to operate from the site.

In court on Friday, Beaulieu told the judge the territorial government is offering only $3,000 for the items he wanted to keep.

He did not say how much compensation he is seeking, but the lawyer for the government told the judge the gap between what is being offered and what is being sought amounts to "millions" of dollars.

The lawyer said the judge's order limited the property Beaulieu could keep to eight vehicles and two boats.