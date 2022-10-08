Fire breaks out at Naujaat community hall

Flames and smoke engulfed the community hall in Naujaat, Nunavut, on Saturday morning.

Videos posted to social media early Saturday morning showed the fire.

An employee at the Naujaat Northern Store told CBC News the blaze could be seen across the entire community, but that it appeared to be extinguished later Saturday morning.

Videos posted around 6 a.m. show flames overtop of the building and plumes of smoke rising.

"This will be a big loss to the community. [It's] the only place to gather for events, recreation," one post read.

The Church of Our Lady of the Snows wrote, "Let us pray for the safety of everyone during this fire at our community hall in Naujaat."

Additional photos showed water trucks on site.

CBC News reached out to the Naujaat fire emergency department and the RCMP for information on the cause of the fire and an estimate of the damage to the building, but did not hear back immediately.

Naujaat is about 500 kilometres northeast of Rankin Inlet.