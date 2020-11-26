No injuries reported in airport runway incident in Naujaat
No injuries reported as plan apparently goes off runway in Naujaat, Nunavut.
Hamlet's SAO says emergency personnel are responding to an incident at the landing strip
Naujaat, Nunavut, senior administrative officer Kevin Tegumiar says emergency personnel are responding to an incident at the hamlet's landing strip. He said he couldn't give any details, but that no injuries have been reported.
Earlier Thursday, images were posted to Facebook showing an airplane that appeared to have left the runway.
More to follow.
With files from Marc Wrinkler
Comments
