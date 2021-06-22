How N.W.T.ers celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day
With outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people now allowed, people across the Northwest Territories were able to celebrate together.
There was bannock. There was moose. But most importantly, there was community
With recently increased limits on outdoor gatherings, National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Northwest Territories looked something closer to normal this year.
Last year, COVID-19 public health orders limiting gatherings to 50 people outside forced events to be re-worked or cancelled.
This year, communities could celebrate the cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people together again. And that they did, while enjoying moose stew, bannock and each other's company under the sunshine of the longest day of the year.
Here's a snapshot of celebrations in Inuvik, N.W.T., and Yellowknife.