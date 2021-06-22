How N.W.T.ers celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day

With recently increased limits on outdoor gatherings, National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Northwest Territories looked something closer to normal this year.

Last year, COVID-19 public health orders limiting gatherings to 50 people outside forced events to be re-worked or cancelled.

This year, communities could celebrate the cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people together again. And that they did, while enjoying moose stew, bannock and each other's company under the sunshine of the longest day of the year.

Here's a snapshot of celebrations in Inuvik, N.W.T., and Yellowknife.

Bobby Drygeese plays handgames in Yellowknife after many months of being unable to gather. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

People of all ages participated in moose calling and laughing competitions at the Wiiliideh site in Yellowknife. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

There were handgames, duck plucking contests, and a drum dance at the Wiiliideh site in Yellowknife. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Children play by the water during canoe races in Yellowknife. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Gailann Raddi hands out stew and other food to drivers in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

People line up for a drive-thru style celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Henry Johnston was among those who picked up some food. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Nihtat Gwich’in President Kelly McLeod pouring tea during the drive-thru style celebrating in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)