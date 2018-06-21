National Indigenous Peoples Day will look a little different in N.W.T. this year

Typically a day to gather, feast and watch live music in the sunshine of the year's longest day, National Indigenous Peoples Day is going to look a little different this year.

Celebrations honouring Indigenous cultures and achievements have been reworked, postponed or cancelled altogether because of the health risks related to COVID-19.

The territory's public health orders limit most outdoor gatherings to fewer than 50 people, and attendees must keep a two-metre distance between themselves and anyone they don't live with. This means the typical June 21 concerts and fish fries are a no-go.

But N.W.T. communities are adapting.

Tuktoyaktuk is going the virtual route, hosting jigging, traditional dress, and best decorated window contests online.

"People are, I guess, getting used to just online events," says Katrina Cockney, the hamlet's manager of community services. "But I know that everybody does miss gathering and celebrating together."

Cousins Brieal Fabian, left, and Claudia Fabian Rymer took part in the parade that kicked off National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at K'atl'odeeche First Nation near Hay River, N.W.T., in 2018. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

In Aklavik, the celebrations will still take place outdoors, but instead of the usual cookout and live music, there will be a family fishing derby with cash prizes for biggest catches and the runners-up.

"We have to change because [of] the social distancing," says Dean McLeod, recreation coordinator for the hamlet.

He says with a fishing derby, people can stay grouped with their own households. When staff measure the fish, they'll be wearing masks and gloves.

I know that everybody does miss gathering and celebrating together. - Katrina Cockney, Tuktoyaktuk manager of community services

Acho Dene Koe First Nation has postponed its festivities in Fort Liard, N.W.T.

According to a post on the First Nation's Facebook page, a grand celebration with food, drummers and other entertainment will be held at a later date.

"In the meantime," reads the post, "Acho Dene Koe First Nation encourages everyone to have their own day of recognition and self-reflection." It urges members to still celebrate the diversity of Dene cultures and the outstanding achievements of First Nations people.

A chance to try something new

Some communities are taking the pandemic as an opportunity to add new flare to their events.

Fort Simpson will hold a "Longest Day Golf Tournament," sponsored by Liidlii Kue First Nation, Métis Nation Local 52 and Nogha Enterprises.

Participants must maintain physical distance from one another and there will be a prize for the most creative mask.

People at Yellowknife's National Indigenous Peoples Day Fish Fry, hosted by the North Slave Métis ​​​​​​Alliance, in 2018. President Bill Enge says next year, 'we'll be back stronger than ever.' (Hilary Bird/CBC)

In Yellowknife, the Indigenous Peoples Day Fish Fry and Stage Show draws a huge crowd to Somba K'e Civic Plaza for a free lunch and live music.

But the marquee summer celebration was cancelled this year.

"We were very disappointed that we had to take that action," says Bill Enge, president of the North Slave Métis ​​​​​​ Alliance, which hosts the event.

But Enge is already looking forward to 2021.

"We'll be back stronger than ever next year."