Son of grand chief of the Cree Nation in Quebec killed in motorcross accident

The 28-year-old son of Abel Bosum, the grand chief of the Cree Nation in Quebec, was killed over the long weekend while competing in a motocross event.

Nathaniel James Bosum died Sunday while at a competition in Baie Comeau on the north shore of Quebec, according to a news release from the Grand Council of the Crees.

"Motocross racing was one of Nathaniel's major passions," states the release. "It is with profound grief that the Cree Nation Government announces [his] passing."

Police were called to the track after 4 p.m. on July 1, according to the Sûreté du Québec. Bosum was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Race organizers said Bosum fell after swerving on the track.

"We are all in shock. We did not think it would happen here," said Daniel Beaulieu, president of the Baie-Comeau Motocross Club, sending condolences to the Bosum family.

Nathaniel Bosum, middle, with his mother Sophie Happyjack Bosym, left, and father Abel Bosum, right. He was passionate about helping Cree youth. (Nathaniel Bosum/Instagram )

In a Facebook post, Beaulieu wrote that Bosum was appreciated by many in the motocross family and was "an impossibly nice" guy. He was the first to arrive for the competition with his fiancée Andréanne Nadeau.

He first became involved in the sport at the age of five.

"[He was] an outstanding rider in the motocross and snowcross disciplines," said Beaulieu. "I was happy our spectators would get to see him [ride] again this year."

Nathaniel was about to celebrate his 29th birthday. He had two brothers, Curtis and Reggie, as well as a sister, Irene.

'An ambassador for Cree youth'

The release from the Grand Council said Nathaniel's other passion was helping Cree youth. He had recently set up a new business focused on providing training to young Cree to help them get jobs in the mining industry.

He also had a love for hunting, fishing and the traditional Cree way of life.

"Nathaniel embodied the hopes and dreams of the Cree Nation for its future as a prosperous and healthy Indigenous nation," states the release, calling him an "ambassador for Cree youth."

"We will deeply miss his commitment, his energy and his growing wisdom."

A funeral is planned for July 10 beginning at 10 a.m., at the Albert Mianscum Memorial Sports Complex in Bosum's hometown of Oujé-Bougoumou. The ceremony will be live-streamed.

A visitation is also planned for July 9 between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Club de Golf in Chibougamau.