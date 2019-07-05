Shaving for Sharon: cousin of woman battling cancer plans to lose locks in solidarity

A Fort Simpson woman is aiming to raise awareness, money, and her cousin's spirits, by organizing an eye-catching multi-community show of solidarity.

Natasha Harris' cousin Sharon Pierrot was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. She fought the disease and was declared cancer-free just two years ago, Harris said.

But Pierrot's fight wasn't over. The social worker, who is living in Fort Simpson but is originally from Fort Good Hope, found out recently that she had been diagnosed with uterine cancer.

"It was a shock for her," said Harris. "And when she told me, I was pretty upset, and I was thinking: 'Why? Why?' The second time? Why is this happening?"

Despite the diagnosis, Pierrot's spirit wasn't broken.

"Sharon said she was going to take control," Harris said. "She has gone through chemo, lost her hair before, and she asked me to shave her head."

And in that act of helping her friend take control, Harris had an idea.

"I was thinking, what if I had to shave my hair? So I phoned Karen Caesar in Fort Good Hope, and I said, 'we should plan a fundraiser.'"

Harris got the word on on Facebook, asking for volunteers to shave their own heads in solidarity with Pierrot while also raising money for her treatment.

The response, she said, was "just overwhelming from everyone here."

Natasha Harris says that she was nervous to shave her head, 'but not now.' She's organized a fundraiser to raise money and cancer awareness for her cousin, Sharon Pierrot. (Submitted by Natasha Harris)

Dozen agree to shave head

A dozen people — many in Fort Good Hope, where both Harris and Pierrot are originally from, and as far as Edmonton — have agreed to take part in the head-shaving. Those in Fort Good Hope will have a group shaving at the band office, and those from out of town will live stream their own shaving online.

And as for Harris? If Pierrot is feeling good enough, she will take the shears to her friend's head, the same way Harris did for her.

"She's always there to help people," said Harris. "She's the person that I go to when I need a word of advice. I think a lot of us go to her.

"And I think that's why there's so much support. Because Sharon is one of those people that holds us together."

The fundraiser is also important for a different reason, Harris said: she hopes that it will bring awareness to young people in the communities to go for regular check-ups, in order to catch any potential disease early.

"We need to bring awareness just to the little things, and the big issues with cancer," she said. "Because it's all over the North."

For Pierrot's part, Harris says that she's been overwhelmed by the support generated by the fundraiser.

"She didn't expect this much of a response. I think this will be liberating to see that she has the support, she has a positive group of people around her that are going to help her through this."

And, just days before she loses her locks, how is Harris feeling?

"I'm not nervous," she said. "I was in the beginning. But not now."

The group shaving is set to take place at the Fort Good Hope Band office — and via live stream from other communities — on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.