As news of the first Indigenous person ever to be appointed to the role of Canada's next governor general was announced Tuesday, some northerners, including many Indigenous leaders, are celebrating.

Former ambassador Mary Simon, who has been chosen as the next governor general, has been a long-time Inuk leader.

Natan Obed, now in his second term as the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national group representing Canada's Inuit, called Simon a diplomat.

"She has been a leader. She also has run foundations in relation to children and youth. She has been a tireless advocate for Inuit," Obed told reporters on Tuesday.

He referenced Simon's part in the constitutional talks between Indigenous people and the Government of Canada, provinces and territories in the 1980s.

"She has vast experience in working on very difficult political issues at the national level," Obed said.

Inuk leader and former ambassador Mary Simon is the first Indigenous person ever selected for the role of governor general.

He says Simon has the opportunity to help bring First Nations, Inuit and Métis perspectives to Canadians.

"She has a unique ability to talk about a lived experience, to talk about the issues that she has worked on in her career, but also to see the future and to see the way in which we can come together as a country," Obed said.

"I had a chance to speak with her. She understands that this is a very difficult time in this country, and that she has a healing role to play."

Obed says Simon's appointment might help Canadians learn more about the North and to hear more Inuktitut, as she is fluent in the language.

"To bring people together, I think, is something that she is uniquely suited to do," Obed said.

Obed, shown here with Simon, left, and federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett, calls Simon a diplomat and says she has a 'healing role' to play. (submitted by ITK)

Simon's appointment comes weeks after Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq said she wouldn't run again and that she didn't feel safe as an Indigenous person in parliament. Obed says he thinks there is still a long way to go to build parliamentary institutions that support all people.

"I think that these institutions need to reflect on how to be become more inclusive, more respectful, and also more caring of their peers, and of those who do work in this federal structure," he said.

Young people in Nunavut have also been sharing the news that Simon will be Canada's next governor general, says Rankin Inlet resident Leslie Fredlund.

"I fee like I'm still in awe," she said.

"When I looked at my phone this morning, and I saw the announcement on Mary Simon, it changed my day for the better."

Fredlund says she saw many Inuit women and young people in her area sharing and celebrating the news online on her own social media feed.

Pita Aatami, president of Makivik Corporation, the Inuit organization that stems from the 1975 James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, called today a proud moment for Inuit internationally.

"I actually went to Russia with Mary along with [former Inuit Circumpolar Conference Chair] Sheila Watt-Cloutier and [former Nunavut Commissioner] Peter Irniq and we travelled with the [former] Governor General Adrienne Clarkson, not knowing one day that we would actually have an Inuk governor general," he said.

Nancy Etok, who is vice principal in Kangiqsualujjuaq and a former colleague of Simon, said the appointment will help Inuit believe they can take on important roles.

"She understands the issues that Indigenous people face, because she grew up as an Inuk," Etok told CBC News in Inuktut. "She will be the voice for the Indigenous people and it will help educate those around her so it's a proud accomplishment for Inuit and aboriginal people."

Some Indigenous leaders also took to social media to applaud Simon's appointment.

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, called her a diplomat, advocate, and a "strong Inuk Woman" on Twitter.

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq says Simon's appointment was well deserved.

Congratulations to Inuk leader <a href="https://twitter.com/ningiukudluk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ningiukudluk</a> Mary Simon, on being named Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General.<br><br>So well deserved! <a href="https://t.co/rvUBEdYCZm">pic.twitter.com/rvUBEdYCZm</a> —@JSavikataaq

And both the ITK and the Inuit Circumpolar Council took to Twitter to congratulate Simon.