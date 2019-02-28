Yukon skier wins bronze medal at Canada Winter Games
Natalie Hynes's medal in women's 10K classic cross-country ski race is Team Yukon's 1st at the Games
Yukon cross-country skier Natalie Hynes bagged Yukon's first medal at the Canada Winter Games on Thursday, taking the bronze in the women's 10-kilometre classic race.
The 20-year-old Whitehorse athlete finished with a time of 29:59.3 — just 11 seconds behind second-place finisher Laura Leclair of Quebec, and 28 seconds behind gold medallist Jasmine Drolet of B.C.
"I'm super pumped," Hynes said, still catching her breath after the race.
"I didn't think that was possible today, especially at the start — I was kind of hanging back off the lead group ... It's pretty amazing, I wasn't sure if I could hold it out at the end, but I did it and I'm happy."
Hynes and Leclair shared a hug at the finish line. Hynes said the two have been racing together for a long time.
"She has a lot of talent, and it's awesome chasing her through the race," Hynes said of Leclair.
Hynes said she's proud to finally put Yukon on the medal-count board at the Games, and called it a "team effort."
Yukon's Amanda Thomson finished 10th.
Hynes's medal is the second to be won by a Northern athlete at the Games. N.W.T.'s Wilson Elliot won a bronze medal in judo on Wednesday.
Here’s the bronze medal moment for the Yukon’s Natalie Hynes. She was chased for that medal the entire race. She didn’t get caught and now is bringing home a medal for Yukon <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yukondoit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yukondoit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crosscountry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crosscountry</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ski?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ski</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019cwg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019cwg</a> <a href="https://t.co/RgjfGw4uWu">pic.twitter.com/RgjfGw4uWu</a>—@CBCradiogeorge
