CBC North nominated for Michener Award for investigation into Yukon group homes

CBC North has been nominated for a 2018 Michener Award for exposing allegations of abuse and neglect of Indigneous teens in some of Yukon's youth group homes.

Reporter Nancy Thomson's investigative series led to a government investigation and public apology. Earlier this year, the Yukon Public Interest Disclosure Commissioner issued a series of recommendations on improving youth services.

On April 23, the Yukon government indicated it will adopt all eight recommendations.

"Youths living in group homes operated by the Yukon government approached CBC North reporter Nancy Thomson with their stories of physical abuse and neglect," states a press release issued by the Michener Awards.

"The Yukon government publicly apologized to the youths — and the public — for its failure to protect them, and announced a series of corrective measures."

I am so proud and honoured to be nominated for the group homes stories. These youth told me that 'no one ever believes kids like us.' They trusted me to help them speak truth to power - the Yukon govt apologised to them - they've been empowered.

Winner to be announced June 14

The Michener Award was founded in 1970. It "honours excellence in public-service journalism," according to the press release.

CBC North is jointly nominated with APTN, which published an investigation into the death of a 15-year-old from Ontario's Poplar Hill First Nation who filmed her suicide while in a foster home. That investigation, by reporters Kenneth Jackson and Martha Troian, revealed the connection between the "high rate of suicides among Indigenous youth — and child welfare."

Other nominees for this year's Michener Award include:

CBC Television News for its investigation into school bus safety.

The Waterloo Region Record for its investigation into the toxic legacy left by Kitchener's rubber industry.

St. Catharines Standard for its investigation into a conspiracy to manipulate the hiring of the Niagara Region's top bureaucrat and a secret contract worth $1 million.

The Toronto Star, CBC News and Société Radio-Canada, for their investigations in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists into the oversight of Canada's medical service industry.

The Telegraph-Journal, for its investigation into New Brunswick's ambulance service.

Governor General Julie Payette will announce the winner at the Michener Award ceremony at Rideau Hall on June 14. She will also announce two Michener-Deacon fellowships.